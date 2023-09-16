Chicken heir Katie Ingham marries Ali Rosenberg

Chicken heir Katie Ingham married longtime girlfriend Ali Rosenberg in Tuscany, Italy last week.

The pair married in front of 120 guests at the exclusive Hotel Il Pellicano. Perched above its own private stretch of coastline, and regarded as one of the world’s most photogenic hotels, rooms at Il Pellicano start at AU$2003 per night. That’s a lot of chicken nuggets.

Sydney socialite and Katie Ingham’s cousin Jess posted images from the wedding on her Instagram.

She described Katie’s bride Ali Rosenberg as her soulmate.

“My beautiful Katie, words cannot describe how magical it was witnessing you walk down the aisle and marrying your soul mate.”

Ingham Chicken

The current generation of Ingham Chicken heirs are the grandchildren of brothers Bob and Jack who transformed their father’s chicken business into the largest in Australia/New Zealand. Among other enterprises, the company distributes chicken and turkey products to supermarkets across the two countries.

The Ingham family sold their business to TPG in 2012 for a reported $850 million.

Katie Ingham’s brother and sister also married in Europe this summer.

Brother Johnny married socialite Rey Vakili in the ancient Sicilian town of Taormina. A few weeks later, sister Tamie Ingham married celebrity chef Guillaume Brahimi at the Musée Rodin in Paris.

