Chicken Divas: dress up storytime at Yarralumla

It’s chook-washing drag queen storytime at Yarralumla. Governor-General David Hurley and wife Linda read Chicken Divas, the story of Fluffy and Silky, two chooks who sneak out at night and dress up in sequins, tiaras, and bling as Whitney and Britney to perform at Club Sparkles.

Scroll down for the vid.

Can you imagine the screams of bigoted pluckers if an actual drag queen read that book to kids?

I don’t know how I missed this at the time. But hey… pandemic and all that.

Governor-General David Hurley popped up in the news this week as collateral damage to the Morrison Minister for Everything scandal. Twitter then remembered the Hurleys’ alleged habit of holding visitors to Yarralumla hostage until they sing a chorus of ‘You Are My Sunshine’. Intrigued, I glanced through the Government House YouTube channel and came across this video of David and Linda Hurley performing Dress Up Storytime.

Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas

Anyhoo, how in Britney’s name is this anything but chook-washing. Lucinda Gifford’s rather fabulous illustrated kid’s storybook Whitney and Britney Chicken Divas takes drag queens and turns them into something more socially palatable — chooks.

But drag queens they are. Or I’ll eat my tofu hat.

Even down to how their owner springs that her two chooks are moonlighting as glamourous divas. She notices a stray sequin, a scrap of boa, and glitter on one of the chook’s wings. Ah yes. Plucking glitter. That stuff brought many a baby drag undone at home.

It has to be said that drag queen storytime is kicking goals for childhood literacy. It seems everyone wants to dress up and read books to kids. We are all drag queens now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.