Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Trump: Two words, F-U

The first black lesbian mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, called it how she saw it when reporters asked her what she thought of Donald Trump. The U.S. president recently referred to African-American protestors as ‘thugs’. He also tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The mayor described Trump’s Tweet as a clear threat against those protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. George Floyd died on 25 May after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The police detained the African-American over an alleged attempt to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The death prompted demonstrations and then riots across America. Police shootings of unarmed black men in the U.S. seem by now an almost regular occurrence.

Advertisements

Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, said, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

However, the American president again seemed intent on inflaming a situation with incendiary tweets which many describe as dog-whistles.

Lori Lightfoot didn’t mince her words about the tweets.

Lori Lightfoot: “Starts with F and ends with U.”

“I will code what I want to say and it starts with F and ends with U.

“I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump, it’s two words, it begins with ‘f’ and it ends with ‘you.’” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot #TrumpResignNow pic.twitter.com/KAgPYYRicp — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 30, 2020

“The president is fomenting violence. There is no other way to read that tweet.

“We see the game he’s playing because it’s so transparent and he’s not very good at it. He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders … his goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and to inflame racist urges. And we can absolutely not let him prevail.

“I feel angry, I feel sickened and a range of other emotions all at once. Being black in America should not be a death sentence. We should not fear for the lives of our young ones, and mothers shouldn’t fear when their young men and women go out into the world that they’re gonna get that fateful call.”

Trump first posted the tweets on his personal account and then reposted to the official White House account. Twitter placed a warning on the messages, saying they violated their prohibition on messages that ‘glorify’ violence. However, the company did not remove the messages. Company officials said, “It was in the public’s interest that the message remain accessible.”

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.