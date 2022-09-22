Cherry Valentine, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, dies age 28

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same,” they added.

“We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.” Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud Born and raised in the Traveller community in Darlington, County Durham, this year they presented a BBC documentary about their life, Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud.

Ward left the traveler community when they were 18, after being rejected for being gay.

“Gypsy Queen and Proud is about me and it’s about my family and the community that I grew up in and how that has affected me during later life,” they told the Mirror.

“Growing up I’d never seen those types of conversations happen and I think [the documentary] was something I wanted to do because if I was younger and I saw something like that it maybe would have helped me feel differently about it.

“Is this going to change the community for LGBT travellers? Well I hope so, but I actually don’t know.”