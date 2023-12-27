From the Archives: Cher on Trump in 2016: ‘Oh, Come On!’

Cher has responded to Donald Trump’s pledge to “protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology” at last month’s Republican National Convention.

With Donald Trump again a contender for the US presidency, QNews updates a 2016 story about Cher’s response to his pledge to protect LGBTQ citizens.

First published August 25, 2016 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 28, 2023.

The original 2016 article

The singer’s response? “Oh come on!” she told MSNBC this week.

“He says those letters [LGBTQ] like a child that is just learning the alphabet. And then pokes his finger in the air for ‘Q’.”

“I mean he is the most disingenuous man I’ve ever seen. And I want to tell you: my people will not believe him for a minute.”

US lobby group Human Rights Campaign has reported Donald Trump has a “mixed” record on discrimination, and has been a “consistent opponent” of marriage equality.

Cher, who is on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton, said she worries about what President Trump would mean for her loyal gay fanbase.

“I care for all Americans. America has been so great for me. I was a poor, poor child, I had dyslexia. Nothing would say that I would succeed in this country – and I did.

“And I fear for those [LGBTQ] people and not just because of my [transgender son Chaz Bono]. I fear what they will do to those people – to my people.”

Cher, who is a prolific tweeter and diehard Emoji enthusiast, has previously told her Twitter followers she’ll “move to Jupiter” if Donald Trump is elected President.

@gabeAlfassy IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER ?? — Cher (@cher) June 16, 2015

Don’t mean 2B Cruel,But Cmon????Trumps a MONSTER FROM??

But He Can READ A ROOM??That’s How He got This Far?? HE READ FEAR/HATE & STOKED THE

?? — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2016

Donald Trump’s ego is So inflated,he might

As well be the Hindenburg !

In Dictionary next to

“Obnoxious asshole”

See Photo of

“THE DONALD??” — Cher (@cher) June 17, 2015

Many ppl say Donald??Trump

Wears UMPA LUMPA Depends,&

Fills his”YUGE”Bellybutton With

CHEAP Cavier…IM NOT SAYING IT,But Some Ppl Say That?? — Cher (@cher) August 10, 2016

@bobradmore

ONE!

The State of Desperation — Cher (@cher) June 17, 2015

@Steven_Scibetta I RATHER STICK NEEDLES IN MY EYES?? — Cher (@cher) June 16, 2015

