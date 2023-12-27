Celebrities

From the Archives: Cher on Trump in 2016: ‘Oh, Come On!’

Cher Donald Trump Composite

Cher has responded to Donald Trump’s pledge to “protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology” at last month’s Republican National Convention.

With Donald Trump again a contender for the US presidency, QNews updates a 2016 story about Cher’s response to his pledge to protect LGBTQ citizens.

First published August 25, 2016 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 28, 2023.

The original 2016 article

The singer’s response? “Oh come on!” she told MSNBC this week.

“He says those letters [LGBTQ] like a child that is just learning the alphabet. And then pokes his finger in the air for ‘Q’.”

“I mean he is the most disingenuous man I’ve ever seen. And I want to tell you: my people will not believe him for a minute.”

US lobby group Human Rights Campaign has reported Donald Trump has a “mixed” record on discrimination, and has been a “consistent opponent” of marriage equality.

Cher, who is on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton, said she worries about what President Trump would mean for her loyal gay fanbase.

“I care for all Americans. America has been so great for me. I was a poor, poor child, I had dyslexia. Nothing would say that I would succeed in this country – and I did.

“And I fear for those [LGBTQ] people and not just because of my [transgender son Chaz Bono]. I fear what they will do to those people – to my people.”

Cher, who is a prolific tweeter and diehard Emoji enthusiast, has previously told her Twitter followers she’ll “move to Jupiter” if Donald Trump is elected President.

Want more Cher? We Got You Babe!

We wish you a merry Chermas: All you need for Xmas is Cher.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade – did Cher lip-synch?

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

