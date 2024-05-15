Celebrities

Cher on red carpet for Bob Mackie: Nude Illusion premier

cher bob mackie nude ilusion
Image: Bob Mackie Instagram

Cher took to the red carpet for the premiere of Bob Mackie: Nude Illusion Monday night in a daring cut-out catsuit.

Cher and Bob Mackie first met in 1971 during a costume fitting for a TV special.

“I see this guy over my shoulder walking in the door and he’s beautiful. I turned around and there’s this tall, kind of Adonis-looking guy with curly blonde hair and a suntan. And I went, ‘Oh my God, you’re so much younger than I thought you’d be,’ He said, ‘You’re so much thinner than I thought you’d be.’ And it was kind of like that from then on.”

The singer described herself and the designer as a ‘match made in heaven’,

They collaborated on numerous ensembles, including many that defied fashion convention.

Bob Mackie said that never deterred his most famous muse.

“She was never intimidated by anything that I ever put on her. She was just amazing in that department.”

Cher and Pink at the premiere of Bob Mackie: Nude Illusion

84-year-old Bob Mackie also appeared on the red carpet with celebrities including RuPaul, Pink, and Carul Burnett.

Too much Cher is never enough!!!

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

