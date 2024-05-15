Cher on red carpet for Bob Mackie: Nude Illusion premier

Cher took to the red carpet for the premiere of Bob Mackie: Nude Illusion Monday night in a daring cut-out catsuit.

Cher and Bob Mackie first met in 1971 during a costume fitting for a TV special.

“I see this guy over my shoulder walking in the door and he’s beautiful. I turned around and there’s this tall, kind of Adonis-looking guy with curly blonde hair and a suntan. And I went, ‘Oh my God, you’re so much younger than I thought you’d be,’ He said, ‘You’re so much thinner than I thought you’d be.’ And it was kind of like that from then on.”

The singer described herself and the designer as a ‘match made in heaven’,

They collaborated on numerous ensembles, including many that defied fashion convention.

Bob Mackie said that never deterred his most famous muse.

“She was never intimidated by anything that I ever put on her. She was just amazing in that department.”

Cher and Pink at the premiere of Bob Mackie: Nude Illusion

84-year-old Bob Mackie also appeared on the red carpet with celebrities including RuPaul, Pink, and Carul Burnett.

