CheQpoint: drug checking service opens in Queensland

CheQpoint, Queensland’s first fixed-site drug checking service, has opened in Queensland

The drug checking services at CheQpoint are free, voluntary, and confidential. They involve testing the substances a person intends to use and thus helping the person make an informed choice.

The drug checking service has opened at Bowen Hills and will offer services every Friday.

The CheQpoint drug checking service is a partnership between the Queensland Injectors Health Network, The Loop Australia, and the Queensland Injectors Voice for Advocacy and Action.

These Queensland based providers have a long-standing history of delivering specialist alcohol and other drug treatment and harm reduction to Queenslanders, including dedicated peer supports.

They will deliver fixed-site services at two locations in southeast Queensland, alongside at least one festival-based service in 2024.

The Miles Labor Government is investing nearly $1 million to fund the delivery and evaluation of drug checking services in Queensland over the next two years.

Following the success of the event-based service at the recent Rabbits Eat Lettice festival, this fixed pill testing service option marks an important next step in the government’s strategic approach to reducing illicit drug-related harms.

Pill testing saves lives

Premier Steven Miles said he encouraged anyone thinking of taking an illicit drug to use the service.

“Pill testing saves lives – it’s as simple as that.

“We can’t live with our head in the sand. Instead, we are empowering Queenslanders to make informed choices about their health.

“Queenslanders of all ages tell me they are in support of this initiative, and we’ll pay close attention to its operation and success.

“I encourage any person thinking about taking illicit drugs to get them tested, understand the risk and make a choice.

“A single death from drug use is one too many. I’m confident this initiative will make a difference.”

Empowering safe choices

Geoff Davey, Chief Executive Officer, Queensland Injectors Health Network (QuIHN) described CheQpoint as a significant step tp a safer community.

“I commend the Queensland Government for their commitment to evidence-based responses to drug use.

“We must be proactive to safeguard the health and well-being of our community.

“This funding is a significant step forward toward building a safer and more informed community.

“We are confident that our drug-checking service will empower individuals to make safer choices.”

