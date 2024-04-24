QLD

CheQpoint: drug checking service opens in Queensland

drug checking cheqpoint qnada michael berkman Pill Testing fortitude valley party precinct

CheQpoint, Queensland’s first fixed-site drug checking service, has opened in Queensland

The drug checking services at CheQpoint are free, voluntary, and confidential. They involve testing the substances a person intends to use and thus helping the person make an informed choice.

The drug checking service has opened at Bowen Hills and will offer services every Friday.

cheqpoint drug checking

The CheQpoint drug checking service is a partnership between the Queensland Injectors Health Network, The Loop Australia, and the Queensland Injectors Voice for Advocacy and Action.

These Queensland based providers have a long-standing history of delivering specialist alcohol and other drug treatment and harm reduction to Queenslanders, including dedicated peer supports.

They will deliver fixed-site services at two locations in southeast Queensland, alongside at least one festival-based service in 2024.

The Miles Labor Government is investing nearly $1 million to fund the delivery and evaluation of drug checking services in Queensland over the next two years.

Following the success of the event-based service at the recent Rabbits Eat Lettice festival, this fixed pill testing service option marks an important next step in the government’s strategic approach to reducing illicit drug-related harms.

Pill testing saves lives

Premier Steven Miles said he encouraged anyone thinking of taking an illicit drug to use the service.

“Pill testing saves lives – it’s as simple as that.

“We can’t live with our head in the sand. Instead, we are empowering Queenslanders to make informed choices about their health.

“Queenslanders of all ages tell me they are in support of this initiative, and we’ll pay close attention to its operation and success.

“I encourage any person thinking about taking illicit drugs to get them tested, understand the risk and make a choice.

“A single death from drug use is one too many. I’m confident this initiative will make a difference.”

Empowering safe choices

Geoff Davey, Chief Executive Officer, Queensland Injectors Health Network (QuIHN) described CheQpoint as a significant step tp a safer community.

“I commend the Queensland Government for their commitment to evidence-based responses to drug use.

“We must be proactive to safeguard the health and well-being of our community.

“This funding is a significant step forward toward building a safer and more informed community.

“We are confident that our drug-checking service will empower individuals to make safer choices.”

Pill Testing for Fortitude Valley party precinct?

Time for new approach to failed war on drugs?

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Pills superimposed over a concert background for a story about pill testing
‘Bath salts’: Scary finds at Canberra’s pill testing site
pill testing grooving the moo
No Queensland pill testing trial over summer festival season
gladys berejiklian nsw premier pill testing inquest
NSW government urged to introduce pill testing at music festivals