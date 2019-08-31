Randy Rainbow, the internet’s favourite musical satirist, this week released Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar. The song magnificently parodies Donald Trump’s self-aggrandisement. The American president recently referred to himself as the ‘King of Israel’ and ‘the chosen one’.

Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar finds inspiration in a medley of three songs from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

As per usual, Randy Rainbow begins the clip interviewing Trump before segueing into his own version of King Herod’s Song. During that segment Randy’s lyrics crown Trump ‘The King of Fake News’.

Randy then drags up as Mary Magdalene for Everything’s Alright.

“Everything you say is bullshit, yes, everything’s lies.”

Finally, our favourite satirist becomes Jesus Christ to sing his version of Jesus Christ Superstar – Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar.

“He’s like if Jesus were pumpkin-spiced.”

CHEETO CHRIST STUPID-CZAR – Randy Rainbow Song Parody

Randy Rainbow

Randy first came to internet fame with his 2010 video ‘Randy Rainbow is dating Mel Gibson’.

In the beginning, his early work featured fake phone conversations with celebrities.

During the 2016 American presidential campaign Randy began producing spoof interviews and musical parodies of the presidential candidates.

Of course, as a satirist, he found an abundance of inspiration in Donald Trump.

Then, after the election of the Cheeto-coloured buffoon, Randy continued his focus on musical numbers parodying the many scandals of the Trump presidency.

Just BE BEST! – Randy Rainbow Song Parody

Randy says his greatest comedy inspiration was his grandmother.

“It was really my grandmother who was the biggest influence because she’d talk back to the celebrities and politicians on TV. She was a combination of Joan Rivers, Elaine Stritch, Betty White, and Bea Arthur rolled into one.”

Now finally, after almost a decade of viral videos, Randy is nominated for an Emmy in the Short Form Variety Series category.

