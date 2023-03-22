World

Ugandan parliament cheers as MPs pass bill to jail gay people

Jordan Hirst
Uganda Parliament passes anti-gay bill
Images: YouTube

Uganda’s parliament erupted into applause and singing after lawmakers passed horrifying legislation to jail people for identifying as gay or transgender.

Gay sex is already illegal in the east African conservative Christian country, punishable with life in prison.

But the chilling new laws go further and criminalise people solely on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity.

Individuals could face 10 years in prison for the “offence” of homosexuality. Under the laws, friends, family and members of the community must report individuals in same-sex relationships to the authorities.

The hateful bill will now go to President Yoweri Museveni to sign into law.

The bill also criminalises “recruitment, promotion and funding” of same-sex “activity” or the publication or distribution of pro-gay material.

Nearly every Ugandan MP voted to support the legislation.

Read more: Mardi Gras 78ers condemn horrifying crackdown on queer Ugandans

Spike in homophobic and transphobic persecution in Uganda

LGBT Ugandans already face widespread discrimination as well as homophobic and transphobic violence.

Local activists warn the violence has spiked recently in wake of the hateful rhetoric around the new anti-gay bill.

Local group Sexual Minorities Uganda reported more than a hundred incidents of homophobic and transphobic arrests, sexual violence, evictions and public undressings in February.

In the past fortnight, police in one town arrested a dozen men for “practising homosexuality” after investigating “several criminal sexual networks”.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

NSW Liberals dump candidate Matthew Squires
NSW Liberals dump candidate over vile homophobic posts
Uganda leader and Mardi Gras 78ers
Mardi Gras 78ers condemn horrifying crackdown on queer Ugandans
david guru graham conspiracy theorist nippers surf life saving
Nippers cancelled after threats over Pride Flags
spanian one day
One Day drop Spanian following Pride paedophile rant
Foreign Minister Penny Wong gives a speech in Asia Pacific
Australia to create new fund for Asia-Pacific LGBTQIA+ equality
Cricketer Megan Schutt, wife Jess Holyoake and their daughter
Megan Schutt calls out vile myth about lesbian cricketers