Ugandan parliament cheers as MPs pass bill to jail gay people

Uganda’s parliament erupted into applause and singing after lawmakers passed horrifying legislation to jail people for identifying as gay or transgender.

Gay sex is already illegal in the east African conservative Christian country, punishable with life in prison.

But the chilling new laws go further and criminalise people solely on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity.

Individuals could face 10 years in prison for the “offence” of homosexuality. Under the laws, friends, family and members of the community must report individuals in same-sex relationships to the authorities.

The hateful bill will now go to President Yoweri Museveni to sign into law.

The bill also criminalises “recruitment, promotion and funding” of same-sex “activity” or the publication or distribution of pro-gay material.

Nearly every Ugandan MP voted to support the legislation.

Read more: Mardi Gras 78ers condemn horrifying crackdown on queer Ugandans

We must reject bigotry and homophobia and build a Uganda that values inclusivity and diversity. It is our collective responsibility to respect and protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity@Parliament_Ug — Sarah Kasande (@skasande2) March 21, 2023

To the LGBTIQ community, I know this is a difficult day, but please don't lose hope. The battle is not over; this repugnant Bill will ultimately be struck down! We will fight until all individuals in Uganda can enjoy the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution. — Sarah Kasande (@skasande2) March 21, 2023

Today's events in Parliament are not just immoral, but a complete assault on humanity. It's frightening that our MPs' judgment is clouded by hate & homophobia. Who benefits from this draconian law? It's a question they'll likely never answer. #AntiHomosexualityBill2023 Draconian pic.twitter.com/CvQvNK3Oiz — Eric Ndawula🏳️‍🌈 (@EricNdawulaGrif) March 21, 2023

Spike in homophobic and transphobic persecution in Uganda

LGBT Ugandans already face widespread discrimination as well as homophobic and transphobic violence.

Local activists warn the violence has spiked recently in wake of the hateful rhetoric around the new anti-gay bill.

Local group Sexual Minorities Uganda reported more than a hundred incidents of homophobic and transphobic arrests, sexual violence, evictions and public undressings in February.

In the past fortnight, police in one town arrested a dozen men for “practising homosexuality” after investigating “several criminal sexual networks”.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.