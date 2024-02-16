World

Cheers as Greece legalises same-sex marriage

Greece passes same-sex marriage and people cheered
Image: YouTube

Greece has become the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to legalise same sex marriage in a parliamentary vote.

Politicians in the 300-seat Greek parliament voted in a 176-76 majority to pass the reform on Thursday night. Others abstained or skipped the vote.

Greece first gave same-sex couples access to civil partnerships in 2015, but the unions lacked equal parental rights.

The new bill will allow same-sex couples to adopt children and recognises both parents as the legal guardian, something that had previously only been afforded to the biological parent.

Supporters gathered outside the Greek parliament waving rainbow flags ahead of the evening vote. They erupted into cheers and couples kissed each other when they heard the result (above).

‘A milestone for human rights’

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis committed to the bill during the 2023 Greek election.

He said after the vote that Greece is proud to be the 16th EU country to legalise marriage equality.

“This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece — a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values,” he wrote on Twitter X.

The big vote made Greece the 21st country in Europe, 16th European Union country, and 37th country globally to pass same-sex marriage.

