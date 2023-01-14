Cheer Cheese: stiff cheddar and Edward Coon

Controversy has again erupted over the former name of Cheer Cheese after a Sydney chef used the name in a TikTok video. Yet again, deniers have flocked to defend mythical brand mascot Edward Coon. But Edward Coon is an advertising flack’s fictional creation, invented in the nineteen-eighties to deflect accusations of racism.

Previous controversies over the use of a racist slur for the popular cheese played out over decades. Owners of the brand steadfastly refused to rebrand their product. Edward Coon, they claimed, patented a unique process used in the manufacture of their cheese. Fans of the product decried the erasure of his name, allegedly anglicised from Kuhn because of anti-German sentiment post-WWI. What an insult to his descendants, they cried.

And c**n, they screamed from the rooftops, was never used as a racist slur in Australia.

Wrong on every count.

Kraft did not name their product after Coon, nor use his unique process. Edward Coon never anglicised his name. The Philadelphian descended not from Germans but from Scottish immigrant, Peter Macoone. Edward Coon’s two marriages were childless. He has no descendants to insult. Finally, c**n has a long and sorry history as a racist slur in Australia, documented in newspaper headlines, song lyrics, political speeches and even children’s poetry books.

In 2020, I discovered previously unpublished information which proved Edward Coon had nothing to do with the naming of the Kraft cheese. Coon was a real person — and an American cheesemaker. But Kraft’s fictional ‘Dr’ Edward Coon was a 1980s marketing ploy, introduced to combat accusations of racism.

Dr Stephen Hagan

After some initial research, I contacted Dr Stephen Hagan for comment. Despite relentless ridicule, vilification and threats to his person, the author, academic and former diplomat campaigned to change the name for over two decades. After comparing notes, we decided to conduct further research. Dr Hagan lived in Darwin at the time and I was in Brisbane. During the height of the pandemic, we collaborated via email, text message, file-sharing programs, and phone calls on what would eventually become the ebook Coon: More Holes Than Swiss Cheese. We trawled through obscure online archives, genealogical records and patents. I could open my own cheese factory with what we learned about the manufacture of coagulated milk protein.

But people weren’t interested in fact. The narrative was already set. Most of the Australian public preferred to see the name change as ‘woke’ pandering to a whinging blackfella. Never mind that the documented facts proved Dr Hagan right all along. We sold very few copies of the book. But we didn’t care. The truth was now out there and on the historical record.

The invention of ‘Dr’ Edward Coon

As we wrote at the time, “The Coon Cheese brand histories look like they were compiled by someone who thought they were making a cheddar. They grabbed some dates, curdled them, swirled them around in a vat, heated them up, gave them a bit of a stir and then sat the result on a shelf to ripen.”

Kraft never mentioned Edward Coon until over half a decade after the launch of Coon Cheese. In the late 20th century, numerous companies changed racist brand names in response to consumer pressure.

But not the owners of the Coon Cheese brand. In response to a 1988 SMH article accusing the brand of racism, Kraft responded, “The cheese was named after a Dr Edward Coon and had been introduced to Australia in 1935.”

Wrong, wrong, and wrong! Kraft launched Coon Cheese in Australia in 1931, not 1935. The company did not name the cheese after Edward Coon. Nor was he a doctor, of medicine or anything else.

Full-page advertisements the following year built on that statement and eventually, a false history of Edward Coon and Coon Cheese appeared on company websites.

The Coon Cheese History

Until 2017, the official brand history claimed that Fred Walker of Australia’s Kraft-Walker heard of Edward Coon’s process in the 1930s. He then sailed to the US and met with Coon to learn the secrets of his process in ‘the late 1930s’.

Just one rather inconvenient problem.

Coon died in 1934 and Walker in 1935. If the pair met, it was in the afterlife! And sales of Coon Cheese commenced in 1931.

The company also claimed to use Coon’s patented ‘unique process’ to manufacture Coon Cheese, the famed ‘cooning’ process. But other than brand advertising no newspaper, industry handbook, food encyclopedia or thesis on cheesemaking ever mentioned ‘cooning’.

Edward Coon did patent a process for ripening cheese. However, both the patent and American court records prove Kraft never used Coon’s process in the manufacture of the Australian cheese.

Coon designed his process to avoid the pasteurisation he believed killed beneficial bacteria. Kraft’s Coon Cheese was pasteurised. Coon’s patent relied on heated air while Kraft originally ripened Coon Cheese in ‘long, cool tunnels’, and later, refrigerated warehouses. The American’s process resulted in a cheese uniformly coated in a thick greenish-black mould in contrast to Coon Cheese’s allegedly red rind. Cheese produced according to Coon’s process proved unpopular, mainly due to its ‘distinctive sharp flavour’ while Australia’s Coon Cheese proved quite a hit with its ‘distinctive mellow flavour’.

However, as ample recent evidence attests, many people value opinion, feelings and existing bias over fact.

But, for the more rational, check out the video below. Just a small sample of the evidence we accumulated regarding the use of c**n as a racist slur in Australia.

The C**n slur in Australia. Warning: offensive language

