‘Check your bodies’: Queensland performer shares his cancer scare

Queensland stage performer Jared Mifsud has opened up about his recent testicular cancer scare to spread awareness about the disease.

The cabaret star and dancer, who’s a regular at the Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub on the Gold Coast, has documented his months-long journey through treatment on Instagram.

Jared has told his followers that early detection of a testicular lump saved his life.

“Something didn’t feel right downstairs and I found a growth on my left testicle,” he wrote.

“I booked an appointment to see my GP and he referred me immediately to get an ultrasound.

“The following Tuesday I got the news that the growth was suspicious. I was referred to see a specialist that very next day.”

The specialist then told him it was stage two testicular cancer, “a phrase I never thought I would have to hear.” Just days later, Jared was rushed into surgery.

Unfortunately, a fortnight later, he got some bad news: the cancer spread to his lower abdomen and he’d need aggressive chemotherapy.

Last week, Jared said after 57 days he’d finished his last day of treatment after a “wild ride”. He said “the last cycle knocked me off my feet.”

“After three cycles of chemotherapy and four consistent blood tests showing that my tumour markers have stabilised it means treatment has worked!” he said.

“I am feeling so many emotions right now. Relief being the first one but complete and total exhaustion is the second.

“Now begins the recovery.”

Jared explained in two months time, he’ll return for routine blood tests and a full body scan. That will continue regularly for the next two years, he said.

Performer Jared Mifsud urges people to ‘check in with your bodies’

Jared Mifsud urged his social media followers to “check in” with their bodies and get anything that doesn’t feel right checked out.

“This is your reminder to check not just your balls but your bodies,” Jared wrote.

“If something doesn’t feel right then get it looked at.

“If I hadn’t I would never have found it and we could be dealing with a very different story right now.”

