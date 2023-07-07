Check out the trailer for ‘Heartstopper’ Season Two

The trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Heartstopper has been released in anticipated of its August premiere.

The show’s next chapter will further explore the adorable coming-of-age romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

Also returning are Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, William Gao as Tao Xu, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, and Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson.

Olivia Colman is also reprising her role as Nick’s mother.

In addition to our favourite characters, season two will also feature new cast members Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as Nick’s older brother David Nelson, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, along with Bel Priestley as Naomi, Ash Self as Felix, and Thibault de Montalembert as Nick’s father Stephane.

READ MORE: Kit Connor opens up about fans ‘forcing’ him to come out

The description of Heartstopper season two reads: ‘Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

The new trailer for the series previews more of the romance between the two main characters, as the pair head to Paris on a school trip with their friends.

Season two will premiere on Netflix on August 3. The first season is streaming on Netflix.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.