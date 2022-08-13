😂Check out the SarkySage vid: Scotty on Drag Race

WTF

The memes came out when news hit Twitter that former PM and Brian Houston bestie Scotty MIA — sorry, MP, secretly appointed himself as Health, Finance and Resources ministers. Mr Not-My-Job Scotty Morrison secretly wanted every f_cking job. The best meme came from Twitter meme-maker SarkySage. The blurb: “Growing speculation that Scott Morrison is appearing in RuPaul’s secret celebrity drag race.”

The SarkySage masterpiece

Yes, the Twitterverse again came out on top. It can’t be beaten for taking the piss out of Scotty and other deluded leaders.

As Craftymay pointed out: For a man that said “that’s not my job,” Scott Morrison sure liked to have lots of them🤔

But, we’re here for the memes, so check out @jjjove’s rendition of Scotty’s Last Supper.

While Kargs84 said it with plates.

Chaser nailed it as always.

Shout out to SarkySage and all the other meme makers out there. They put a smile on our faces and make the world a better place.

Wondering what it’s all about?

News filtered out today that former non-hose-holder, Scotty Morrison secretly appointed himself to the Health, Finance and Resources ministries during his last term of government.

Even Barnaby Joyce found that strange.

Yes! The Beetrooter.

Scotty, ya gotta know you’re in shit when the Beetrooter is looking down on ya.

