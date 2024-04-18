SA

Check out the rainbow events at South Australia’s History Festival

South Australia's History Festival
Image: South Australia's History Festival

As part of South Australia’s History Festival, a self-guided tour will celebrate the queer history of Adelaide.

Flamboyance Tours present the queer history of Adelaide in a self-guided audio tour, sharing the stories of LGBTQIA+ life and people.

Not just a tour about Adelaide’s queer history, but of how the city shaped Australian queer history through tragic circumstances.

When: Anytime in May, tours take approximately 1 hour

Where: George Duncan Memorial, Victoria Drive, Adelaide

Price: $10 per person, bookings required

Additional Information: You need to have GPS activated on your phone as well as the free VoiceMap app downloaded to undertake the tour.

From Darkness into Light: The Power of Visibility!

Heading out of the city centre and to Port Adelaide, local legend Dr Gertrude Glossip is hosting a history talk at Port Adelaide Library.

While homosexuality and gender diversity has a history of being marginalised, hidden, and illegal, the ‘out and proud’ liberation movement brought achievements that continue to have an impact.

Join Dr Gertrude Glossip to reflect on the significance of these experiences.

When: Saturday, May 4

Time: 2.30PM-3.30PM

Where: Port Adelaide Library

Price: Free, but bookings required

For more information and to book tickets, visit South Australia’s History Festival.

More Pride Events:

Geelong Pride Film Festival hits screens next month

Mardi Gras is coming to Wagga Wagga

Victoria’s Pride: Regional Pride events across Victoria

Rainbow Beaches BBQ Lunch brings queer joy to Ulverstone

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.
Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Fireworks movie
Geelong Pride Film Festival hits screens next month
Albany Pride Festival
Albany Pride Festival 2024: Celebrating diversity, inclusion, & community
Lai Ching-te taipei pride 2023
Vice President Lai Ching-te marches in Taipei Pride 2023
Members of Queensland Rugby League wear maroon caps supporting the LGBTQIA+ community
Queensland Rugby League launches inclusive pride cap
Tbilisi Pride
Violent protestors force cancellation of Tbilisi Pride
betty who white house pride
Betty Who headlines White House Pride