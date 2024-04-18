Check out the rainbow events at South Australia’s History Festival

As part of South Australia’s History Festival, a self-guided tour will celebrate the queer history of Adelaide.

Flamboyance Tours present the queer history of Adelaide in a self-guided audio tour, sharing the stories of LGBTQIA+ life and people.

Not just a tour about Adelaide’s queer history, but of how the city shaped Australian queer history through tragic circumstances.

When: Anytime in May, tours take approximately 1 hour

Where: George Duncan Memorial, Victoria Drive, Adelaide

Price: $10 per person, bookings required

Additional Information: You need to have GPS activated on your phone as well as the free VoiceMap app downloaded to undertake the tour.

From Darkness into Light: The Power of Visibility!

Heading out of the city centre and to Port Adelaide, local legend Dr Gertrude Glossip is hosting a history talk at Port Adelaide Library.

While homosexuality and gender diversity has a history of being marginalised, hidden, and illegal, the ‘out and proud’ liberation movement brought achievements that continue to have an impact.

Join Dr Gertrude Glossip to reflect on the significance of these experiences.

When: Saturday, May 4

Time: 2.30PM-3.30PM

Where: Port Adelaide Library

Price: Free, but bookings required

For more information and to book tickets, visit South Australia’s History Festival.

More Pride Events:

Geelong Pride Film Festival hits screens next month

Mardi Gras is coming to Wagga Wagga

Victoria’s Pride: Regional Pride events across Victoria

Rainbow Beaches BBQ Lunch brings queer joy to Ulverstone