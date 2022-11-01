Check out the best of this year’s Feast Festival program

This year, Feast Festival is celebrating 25 years of queer joy.

Feast is Adelaide’s premier Queer Arts and Cultural Festival and this year will feature over 100 events throughout ‘Pridevember’- Feast’s month-long celebration of inclusivity and queerness.

“In its 25th year, Feast continues to welcome participation from all LGBTIQ+ artists and event organisers,” Feast General Manager Helen Sheldon said.

“Feast is renowned and respected nationally and internationally for its artistic excellence, originality, vision and ambition and this significant anniversary is an opportunity to reflect upon what has been achieved for the LGBTIQA+ community as well as what still needs to change.”

The program features a wide range of events to suit all ages and interests; from drag shows to music and visual arts, history walks and cabaret performances.

Opening Night Carnival Party

Kicking off the celebrations is Feast’s Opening Night Carnival Party. For an unforgettable night of queer entertainment, and the perfect start to Feast Festival, the Opening Night Carnival Party will be a night of camp, flamboyance and frivolity.

Feast Festival Celebration Gala

To celebrate the festival’s 25th birthday in style, the Feast Festival Celebration Gala is a must.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under superstar and Adelaide drag icon Kween Kong will be hosting the event, while audiences will be enthralled with performances by cabaret icon Libby O’Donovan, Helpmann award-winning performer Michael Griffiths, Adelaide Fringe favourite comedic duo Jack and Annie and singer-songwriter comedian Leela Varghese.

The Feast Festival Picnic in The Park

Picnic in The Park is a fan favourite event each year. The annual community picnic provides a family and dog-friendly atmosphere, with artisan market stalls, community information villages and mouth watering treats from local food vendors. In a real treat for sports fans, this year picnic attendees can attend an exclusive meet and greet with Adelaide United star Josh Cavallo.

Pride at Plant 4

For Rainbow Families, Pride at Plant 4 is the perfect Feast Event for the whole family. Come along to enjoy this kids wonderland, including face painting, arts and crafts, science workshops and of course birthday cake!

Elite Journeys in Sport

Sports fans rejoice! This event gives you the opportunity to hear from some of Adelaide’s most elite athletes, and how they navigate the sporting world as an LGBTQIA+ person.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal and find out what it’s really like behind the scenes of the sports world. Josh Cavallo will be joining the panel, alongside Olympic Medalists Jo Hill and Founder & Precedence of Queer Sporting Alliance Stella Lesic.

Nungay Night- Deadly Fabulous!

Always a standout event on the Feast calendar. Enjoy a night of celebration, as Feast showcases Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+ talent. Whether you’re part of the ATSI community, LGBTQIA+ community, an ally, or all of the above, come and celebrate all that is Deadly Fabulous!

Night Lab: Let’s Get Prehysterical

Another exciting event amongst Feast Festival’s expansive program is a night of prehistoric frivolity at the South Australian Museum. Hosted by Feast favourite, Dr Gertrude Glossip PhD, this mammoth night will feature talks, hands-on activities, live performances and so much more. The event will also see attendees take part in a world first event! Guests will be given the opportunity to don one of seven rainbow T-Rex costumes, and take part in the world’s first T-Rex steeplechase.

While Feast Festival takes pride in its celebration of the arts and culture, the festival program has also ensured that we take time to reflect on the state’s LGBTQIA+ history.

The University of Adelaide Commemoration of Dr Duncan

This event allows guests to reflect on the enduring legacy of a shocking hate crime. In 1972, Dr Duncan was a law lecturer at Adelaide Uni when he drowned after being thrown in the River Torrens.

The public outrage over his death triggered major law reform, and the university continues to invest in maintaining his interment at Centennial Park. Attendees are invited to visit his resting place to commemorate the legacy of his life.

Hello Sailor: Queering the Port! Feast Rainbow History Walk

Join Feast Festival Official Ambassador Dr Gertrude Glossip as she hosts another of her iconic history walks! Known as ‘The Queen of the Walk’, historian Dr Gertrude Glossip promises a “nautical but nice” tour through the wharves, pubs, and back alleys of Port Adelaide.

For Adelaide’s LGBTQIA+ community, Feast Festival provides dozens of opportunities to come together and celebrate queer joy. There truly is an event for everyone, so be sure to check out the full festival program at feast.org.au.

Happy Feasting!

