Check out the 2003 Dannii Minogue/Madonna mashup

Dannii Minogue’s expanded rerelease of her 2003 album Neon Nights includes her Madonna mashup Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove.

Scroll down for the vid of Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove.

Don’t Wanna Loose This Groove is a mashup of Dannii’s Don’t Want To Lose This Feeling and Madonna’s Into The Groove.

Dannii co-wrote Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling for the original Neon Nights album. The album provided her with three hit singles before she decided to remix Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling for the last single release.

She applied to sample the music and Madonna’s vocals from Into The Groove with little hope of success. But the Material Girl agreed to sell her the rights.

Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove debuted at #5 in the UK and spent nine weeks in the top 75. In Australia, the track peaked at #22 on the ARIA chart.

Dannii filmed the music video on a beach in Spain. She started work at eight in the morning with dance rehearsals and finished filming around eight the following day.

Dannii Minogue – Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove

