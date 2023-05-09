Charlize Theron: ‘I’ll f*ck anybody up’ who comes for drag queens

The hugely successful Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon saw a number of iconic celebrity guest appearances, including a powerful message from Charlize Theron.

Yesterday, a group of the world’s most prominent drag queens came together to voice their collective frustration and demand action in response to the alarming increase of anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S.

The Drag Isn’t Dangerous livestream telethon, which featured hosts Justin Martindale, Alaska 5000, Peppermint, and Adam Shankman, successfully gathered over $500,000 for LGBTQIA+ charities.

The event also featured live and pre-recorded performances from well-known artists such as Jinkx Monsoon, Jake Wesley Rogers, Bob the Drag Queen, and many others, aiming to support various organizations dedicated to helping the queer community.

Don’t mess with Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and a proud parent to a transgender daughter, made an appearance on the telethon as well.

During a pre-recorded segment with a group of friends, she addressed the drag community with a heartfelt message:

“We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f*ck anybody up who’s trying to f*ck with anything with you guys,”

Theron also added, “There are so many things hurting and really killing our kids and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen — because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also appeared at the telethon, blasting state legislatures aiming to restrict drag performances:

“I wish I could say that I am glad to be here, but I am appalled I have to be at something called Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” she said during the event.

“Imagine a world where dancers are told they can’t dance; imagine a world where artists are told they cannot take paint to canvas … because it is ‘bad for children.’ That is what is happening to drag right now.”

Marcia Gay Harden on her queer family

Marcia Gay Harden also appeared live at the event, sitting down with event co-host Adam Shankman to discuss her reasons for backing this cause:

“What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong,” she says.

“What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary, my son is gay, my youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

Speaking about the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation, the Oscar-winning actress also describes the phenomenon as being based in fear:

“It’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. I believe this country will fight that.”

