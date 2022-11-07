Charli XCX and Kelly Rowland join Sydney WorldPride lineup

International superstars Charli XCX and Kelly Rowland will be performing alongside local Aussie stars Jessica Mauboy and pop royalty Kylie Minogue at the official Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert.

With 100 days to go until Sydney WorldPride, the full, star-studded Festival Guide – featuring more than 300 events – has just been unveiled.

The opening concert will also feature hosts Courtney Act and Casey Donovan and ABC will broadcast the event live.

The Sydney WorldPride festival will be the largest LGBQTIA+ event ever in the region, and the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere.

The festival will include 17 days of activities spanning 30 Official major events, 68 curated WorldPride Arts experiences, 17 WorldPride Sports events and 192 Pride Amplified community events.

Kelly Rowland has also been confirmed to headline Domain Dance Party, an open-air dance event curated by DJ Dan Slater.

An incredible line-up of local and international DJs has also been confirmed, including DJ Suri and Isis Muretech.

Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said the full program is “144 pages of fabulous LGBQTIA+ creativity.”

“The festival includes an extraordinary array of free and ticketed experiences, from concerts to parties, theatre, sports and family events,” she said.

“So no matter your interests or budget, you are invited to Sydney WorldPride.

“The first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere is a significant moment for both the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia and Sydney. Now’s the time to get ready for the global LGBTQIA+ reunion we’ve all been waiting for!”

Mardi Gras Tickets!

The much-loved Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ Laugh Out Proud, Sissy Ball and Paradiso Pool Party have also gone on sale today.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said: “The 17 days of jam-packed programming will spotlight our LGBTQIA+ communities and put Mardi Gras on the map globally, something that will create a lasting impact for the festival for years to come.

“We’re delighted to be delivering a host of beloved Mardi Gras events for WorldPride. Most exciting of all is the return to Oxford Street for our 45th anniversary Parade.

“It’s a special milestone year for us. We’re celebrating this milestone by introducing two new parade viewing areas. Spectators can enjoy extra comforts while cheering on as the world’s most spectacular night-time parade passes by.”

WorldPride Sports

Sydney WorldPride has also created WorldPride Sports. This community program will feature over 17 different sports including football, hockey, basketball, wrestling, swimming, bowling and more.

Sydney Stingers and the Sydney Rams are taking part, among many others. The WorldPride program will include free events for people to participate in and watch.

New Sydney WorldPride events

Along with these programs, are four new shows at the Marri Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): First Nations Gathering Space (23-28 February).

These will be: Camp Culture (25, 26 Feb), Ailan Songs Project (26 Feb), Bloodlines: The Huxleys (4 Jan-5 March) and Koori Gras (28 Feb).

These new events join Miss First Nations: Supreme Queen, Klub Village starring Kween Kong, Daddy and Chase, making Carriageworks a must-visit part of WorldPride.

Pride Amplified

Nearly 200 events are now on sale through Pride Amplified. Pride Amplified is Sydney WorldPride’s open access program for LGBTQIA+ arts, culture, community events and parties.

There are a huge array of events including Pride Climb on Sydney Harbour Bridge, parties at iconic queer venues including the Burdekin and the Stonewall and LGBTQIA+ history walks.

Applications to be part of Pride Amplified program re-open on 11 November and close on 12:00pm AEDT 28 November 2022. Events accepted as part of this round of applications will be included on the Pride Amplified website.

You can browse the full Festival Guide here. To find out more about WorldPride and get your tickets, head to sydneyworldpride.com.

