Charles Radtke booed out of Qudos Bank Arena over slur

The crowd at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena booed American fighter Charles Radtke out of the arena after he used a homophobic slur in a crude post-match rant.

But the crowd’s disenchantment started earlier with many unimpressed by Radtke’s fight against Zimbabwean Mike Mathetha.

Legendary UFC champion Daniel Cormier interviewed Charles Radtke in the ring following his win over Mathetha.

“Charles, how good did it feel to get your first UFC victory?” asked Daniel Cornier.

“It felt great, so f*ck all you f*gg*ts up in the crowd.

“Come down and get some you p*ssy arse bitch. F*ck you.”

Daniel Cormier snatched the microphone away from Radtke and he was escorted out of Qudos Bank Arena as the crowd booed.

UFC fighter Derek Brunson tweeted soon after that Radtke would no doubt face consequences.

“Yeah, Radtke’s about to be doing community service at the LGBTQ for the next 6 months.”

Charles Radtke apologises

Radtke later posted an apology to Twitter.

“These comments are not a reflection of who I am…

“I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I’m hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future.”

