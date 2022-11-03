Charles III allegedly mocked Diana: ‘I might be gay’

According to a new biography of King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales cruelly mocked Princess Diana when she asked why he stopped having sex with her after the birth of Prince Harry. “I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay.”

Methinks His Royal Majesty might have plagiarised Joan Rivers. The late comedian used a similar line in her show for years.

“That poor b!tch Diana, fancy marrying her off to a gay guy. Oh grow up. Prince Charles is gay. He can’t wait for the mother to die. He can become Queen.”

One of Charles’ valets

The book attributes the quote to ‘one of Charles’ valets’.

Yeah right. Which one?

The one who allegedly handwashes the British (and Australian🙄) monarch’s underwear or the fellow who irons his shoelaces?

Perhaps it’s the bloke who squeezes his toothpaste. Though I recall the rumour 20 years ago that ‘squeezing his toothpaste’ was a euphemism for something much more fun than oral health. Although no longer allowed to chop off the heads of rumour-mongers, the royals did issue a statement denying the allegations without specifying what they were.

As though it matters. A few centuries ago, people would do anything to gain employment wiping the royal arse as Groom of the Stool. Under Victoria, the palace changed the name of the role to Groom of the Stole and pretended it was about styling the monarch’s fur shoulder shawls. How’s that for polishing a turd?

These days sycophants are reduced to licking royal arse by making up stories from ‘family sources’ and ‘palace insiders’ in their role as ‘royal experts’.

Again, yeah right. The closest some of these ‘royal insiders’ ever got to the ruling house was chipping their teeth on a Prince Albert.

