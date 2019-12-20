Charges dropped over alleged Grindr rape of 13yo

Prosecutors in New South Wales earlier this month dropped charges against the man accused in the Grindr rape of a thirteen-year-old boy.

The man charged with the rape, Moud Ul Hasan Nuri, told the Daily Mail Australia that the case ruined his life.

“I lost my reputation, my friends, my family support, my job, everything.

“I belong to a Muslim conservative family and community. First, being gay or bisexual is the biggest sin to them.

“Then (I was) branded a rapist…imagine my life now… the looks and hatred I get from people is unbearable.”

The Grindr Rape

In October, police charged Moud with the sexual assault of a thirteen-year-old boy he met on Grindr.

They alleged he lured the boy out of his home and raped him. Further, they alleged he only stopped the assault when the boy’s mother intervened.

The case made headlines when a magistrate allowed bail in the case. Later, the NSW Police Commissioner stated the police should have opposed bail.

Meanwhile, after the publication of the defendant’s address online, he became subject to vigilante threats.

“You’re a dog. Hand yourself in,” screamed onlookers as he attended a hearing at Penrith Local Court. A judge issued a suppression order on the man’s address but death threats forced him to move anyway.

On Facebook, commenters advocated the killing of the accused man.

On the group Fighters Against Child Abuse in Australia

“Kill it with fire.”

“If he makes it to December 13… his name and his face is public, we’ll see what happens.”

“At least this gives time for a public lynching.”

Charges dropped

Moud’s solicitor Fahim Khan said prosecutors dropped charges the day before the young person was due to give evidence.

“It is our suspicion that new evidence came to light that significantly weakened the prosecution case…

“Either the young person may not have been truthful to the police when the complaint was first made or that legal issues would have arisen that would have shed doubt on the reliability of the young person’s evidence.”

After losing his family, his home and his job, Moud said, “There is nothing to be happy about.”

Prosecutors declined to comment on why they dropped charges or what compensation may be available to Moud.

