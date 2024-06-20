Chappell Roan honours Divine at Pride Festival

Queer pop princess Chappell Roan chose to honour another queer icon at a recent Pride festival.

Last weekend, the singer performed at Kentuckiana Pride Foundation Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, and her look paid homage to the ultimate queer legend Divine in the 1972 John Waters film Pink Flamingos.

In a red sequined gown over a leopard print bodysuit, Chappell’s make-up mimicked Divine’s iconic look, with high thin pencilled brows, lined lips, blue eyeshadow, hot pink blushed cheeks, and eyeliner.

Chappell’s dancers also wore Divine-inspired makeup and leopard print outfits. “Inspired by Divine, the most beautiful woman in the world, almost,” she wrote.

The pop star has expressed her love of drag in a number of interviews, calling her onstage persona a drag project.

Drag Race star Trixie Mattel even called her the “missing link” between drag queens and pop stars in a recent interview with Paper Mag.

“There’s always been this dialogue between pop stars and drag queens,” Mattel said.

“I feel like you’re the missing link, because you’re part pop star, part drag queen.”

Given her love for the art form, it’s no surprise that her homage to drag icon Divine was so on point.

