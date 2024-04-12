Channel Seven makes us wait for this fireman-on-fireman kiss

A same-sex kiss on long-running US series 9-1-1 will screen on Australian TV… eventually.

The action-drama series, one of Ryan Murphy’s creations, follows the lives of firefighters, police and paramedics as they race to save lives in emergency situations.

9-1-1‘s seventh (!) season started in the US last month. Recently, episode four dropped, and it featured one of the series’ leads discovering he wasn’t as straight as he thought he was.

The episode, the series’ 100th, ended with an unexpected kiss between Buck (Oliver Stark) and former 118er Tommy (Lou Ferigno Jr).

Normally that would be a bit of a spoiler, but this particular episode has gone viral online to an extent that’s difficult to explain.

It could be because many fans of the drama have spent seasons invested in a hypothetical relationship between bisexual Buck and his best friend Eddie, nicknaming the pair “Buddie.”

Unfortunately, Australians haven’t been able to legally watch the newest episode. Channel Seven finally getting around to starting season seven next Monday night (April 15).

This means episode four won’t screen here until next month, as spoilers circulate online about Buck, Tommy and Eddie’s continuing storyline.

Last week, actor Oliver Stark reacted on social media to the warm response to the storyline.

“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline. I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder,” he said on Instagram.

Oliver also took aim at the homophobes who had different opinions about the show.

“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care,” he said.

“This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses [Aisha Hind and Tracie Thoms] I’ve ever watched.”

Previous seasons of 9-1-1 are streaming in Australia on Disney+. New episodes are on Seven and 7plus from Monday (April 15).

Previous seasons of 9-1-1 are streaming in Australia on Disney+. New episodes are on Seven and 7plus from Monday (April 15).