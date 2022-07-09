Change of heart: JK be smashing Macy Gray’s records now

Earlier this week, JK Rowling pledged to buy Macy Gray’s entire back catalogue after the singer said that transitioning ‘doesn’t make you a woman’. But Macy Gray has since told the American TODAY show she has changed her mind.

Macy Gray previously told Piers Morgan that while she backed transgender rights, she drew the line at inclusion in sporting competition.

“If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will.

“Because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

However, the singer has now addressed the backlash she received over the statement, saying she never meant to hurt anyone.

“I think it takes a lot of courage to be yourself, to go out in the world and be honest about who you are. And so I think anyone who is in the LGBT community is a hero and sets an example for all of us.

“I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people.”

Macy Gray: I’ve learned so much

“You can call yourself whoever you believe you are and nobody can dictate that for you or take that away from you.

“I’ve learned so much. Being a woman is a vibe and it’s something I’m very proud of and something that it is very precious to me.

“I think that if you in your heart feel that’s what you are, then that’s what you are regardless of what anybody says or thinks.”

Macy Gray later told TMZ that the TODAY show would not allow her band to wear Free Brittney Griner shirts for their performance on the show. Macy’s keyboardist had to perform with his shirt turned inside out.

