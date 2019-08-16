Chace Crawford’s VPL for ‘The Boys’

A publicity shot for Chace Crawford’s upcoming Amazon series The Boys aroused the Twittersphere over the actor’s apparent Visible Penis Line (VPL). Chace previously played a teenage heartthrob in Gossip Girl. In The Boys, he plays superhero The Deep, and call us shallow, but we dived straight in for a closer inspection of this alleged VPL.

Publicity for the series tells us not to expect overly earnest superheroes.

“The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.”

The Deep certainly does not employ his superpowers for good.

He never saves Gotham City from high camp villains nor combats alien invasion.

His main concerns are picking up women and getting booked for modelling gigs.

However one publicity shot suggests he should forget modelling and find gainful employment as a human towel rail.

To promote the series, Amazon sent out a calendar with pics of Chace in his green and gold superhero spandex.

While most of the pics are quite innocent, one appears to indicate Chace needs to purchase a Pornhub Bonerless Bathing Suit.

Either Amazon intentionally set out to garner publicity for The Boys via what Tweeters term a prominent ‘meatshadow’, or Chace is a human sundial.

That being the case, it appears the time is about 1.30pm.

As though the superhero’s superpeen weren’t enough to attract our attention, Amazon’s designers then added graphics replicating the orgasm emoji.

Oh well. Perhaps it indicates a happy ending.

The Boys – Official Trailer

