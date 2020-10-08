Celebrations for International Lesbian Day around the world

Despite the pandemic, lesbians around the world again celebrated International Lesbian Day yesterday.

Although predominantly celebrated in Australia and New Zealand, 2020 saw lesbians worldwide celebrating the day on social media.

They celebrated, promoted awareness and also shone a light on the discrimination and prejudice many still face.

While the exact origin of the day remains unknown, many believe it began with a Lesbian Day March held in New Zealand in 1980.

Queer Screen tweeted to both honour and celebrate the achievements of fabulous lesbians everywhere.

Happy #InternationalLesbianDay! 💜Today we join the global celebration of lesbian visibility, honour lesbian history and culture, and recognise the achievements of fabulous lesbians everywhere! pic.twitter.com/GeSGhM5sAh — Queer Screen (@Qscreen) October 8, 2020

Stormé DeLarverie

Vintage Pics and others took to Twitter to remember Stormé DeLarverie, the butch lesbian whose arrest many remember as sparking the Stonewall protest. Since her death, Stormé has been described as the ‘Rosa Parks of the gay community’.

Happy #InternationalLesbianDay!

What a perfect day to celebrate Stormé DeLarverie, a butch lesbian who’s arrest sparked the Stonewall uprising pic.twitter.com/AdcQTosUBV — vintage pics (@60spics) October 8, 2020

Stormé, who died in 2014, worked for many years as a bouncer at lesbian bars after an earlier career as a drag king. As a member of the Stonewall Veteran’s Association, Stormé also regularly attended Pride celebrations and volunteered as a street patrol worker.

Share the love on International Lesbian Day

While some used the day to make political points, some simply raised visibility by sharing the love.

Happy #InternationalLesbianDay all the love to all you fabulous lesbians and everyone else!!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/wxsd1XiyJn — Holly Van Ristell (@HollyRistell) October 8, 2020



While others chose the day for momentous announcements.

Might as well announce it on here since it’s #internationallesbianday

We’re engaged! I cannot wait to call this beautiful woman my wife.💍👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 pic.twitter.com/UBZG80U8wc — Mariela. (@MarielaFragoso4) October 8, 2020

And some made posts that we just liked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @enjoy_yourlife77 on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlyn Carlson (@katlyncarlson) on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta & Mariola (@marta.and.mariola) on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tortilleras (@tor.ti.lle.ras) on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

For further reading about lesbian history, check out the incredible Dr Lilian Cooper, Queensland’s first lady doctor and her lifelong partner Josephine Bedford.

