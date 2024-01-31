NSW

Celebrate With Pride this Mardi Gras for ACON

Celebrate With Pride is ACON's new fundraising platform
ACON has launched Celebrate With Pride as a new fundraising platform. Photo: supplied.

As Sydney gets ready for Mardi Gras, ACON – NSW’s leading LGBTQIA+ health organisation – is inviting people and organisations to host their rainbow events in support of LGBTQIA+ health by signing up to ACON’s new community fundraising platform, Celebrate With Pride.

Launched in 2023, Celebrate With Pride invites individuals, groups and organisations to transform their festivities into a force for positive change by supporting ACON’s vital work in improving LGBTQIA+ health and wellbeing in NSW.

The initiative aims to harness the energy of the Pride season to raise crucial funds for programs and services that empower and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community in New South Wales.

“ACON works hard to provide a range of programs and services that help address many of the health issues that are experienced by people in our communities,” ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill says.

“The support programs and services we provide all help to improve the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ people, their families and loved ones.

“ACON’s new community fundraising platform, Celebrate With Pride, allows you to be part of this important endeavour. By making your event an ACON fundraiser, you are helping our efforts to strengthen LGBTQ health.”

To get involved, supporters simply need to register their event or activity on the Celebrate With Pride website.

Once their fundraiser has been confirmed, they will receive a host kit packed with information and get access to helpful tips and resources to make their fundraisers a success.

“Celebrate With Pride offers an opportunity to bring people and colleagues together while supporting a good cause at the same time. All funds raised through Celebrate With Pride directly supports ACON’s health programs and services,” Parkhill says.

“Whether you’re celebrating at your office with colleagues, at home with friends, through your local business or community group, make it a celebration that makes a difference. Your support will help power our efforts to improve the strength and resilience of LGBTQ people in New South Wales.”

For more information, visit www.fundraisewithacon.org.au/celebrate

Andrew M Potts

Andrew has been covering LGBTQIA+ issues for a range of publications in Australia over two decades and was the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTQIA+ news website Gay Star News.

