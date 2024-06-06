Pride

Celebrate Trans Glamoré at the Stonewall

Trans Glamoré
Image: Trans Glamoré Facebook.

The first Thursday of every month is an opportunity to celebrate transgender performers, friends and family.

Trans Glamoré has been a mainstay of Sydney’s queer calendar since 2017, when it was launched by Victoria Anthony.

Each month, the community is invited to join host and legendary trans showgirl Lada Marks as she and her fabulous guests celebrate the transgender community.

And as part of Sydney Pride, this month’s Trans Glamoré event on June 6 is an night not to be missed!

What: Trans Glamoré at the Stonewall Hotel

When: The first Thursday of every month, from 8PM. Showtimes are 9.30PM and 10.30PM.

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst.

Check out the Qnews’ guide to Sydney Pride 2024.

