Celebrate Pride in Brisbane at the Brunswick Hotel

If you’re looking for a perfect Pride day party in Brisbane, the Brunswick Hotel in New Farm has you covered.

In less than two weeks, Brisbane Pride’s annual Pride March and Fair Day return to the city on Saturday, September 23.

And the Brunswick Hotel are hosting Pride kick-ons all day with drag queens, DJs and karaoke all afternoon and night.

Brisbane drag stars Wanda D’Parke and Vollie Lavont are hosting the day of festivities, with performances from Abril Latrene, Freya Armani and Lucy Ostara (all pictured above).

There are drag shows at 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm in the main bar, featuring lip-syncing, dancing and comedy.

If you prefer to dance, head to the Garden Bar where DJs Phoenix and DJ Fradge are spinning tunes from 1 pm until late under the stars.

Or if you want to sing your heart out, join Chrissy and the Kaos Krew on karaoke in the Brunswick Hotel’s corner bar from 9 pm to late.

You and your friends can also enjoy a meal from the kitchen all day from 11.30 am until 9 pm.

To make it easy for you to get from Fair Day in Musgrave Park to the Brunswick Hotel, there’s a free shuttle bus running both ways from 11 am to 5 pm.

Celebrate Pride at the Brunswick Hotel at 569 Brunswick Street, New Farm on September 23.

Visit the Brunswick Hotel website here.

