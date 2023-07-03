Celebrate NAIDOC Week on Thursday at Sydney’s Powerhouse museum

Powerhouse Late Re-Right on Thursday 6 July will celebrate the creativity, strength and diversity of First Nations communities across Sydney and NSW

Sydney’s iconic Powerhouse museum is marking NAIDOC Week 2023 with an evening of events that reflect the theme ‘For Our Elders,’ recognising the significant role that elders continue to play across every generation of Indigenous Australians.

Powerhouse Late Re-Right on Thursday, July 6 will celebrate the creativity, strength and diversity of First Nations communities across Sydney and NSW.

Curated by Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding and Southern Arrernte, Kaytetye, and Ammatyerre artist Carmen Glynn-Braun, the event will commence with a Welcome to Country led by legendary Sydney drag performer Nana Miss Koori.

This will be a followed by volunteer-led procession of the ACON Rainbow Serpent, a co-created artwork led by Matthew Stegh that made its inaugural appearance in this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras parade and Sydney Harbour Bridge Pride Walk.

Ahead of the event, Powerhouse Late: Re-Right curator Dennis Golding said, “We’re proud to host this gathering that will be a celebration of art, culture and community.”

Dakota Feirer, Powerhouse program producer First Nations, said, “At the spirit of our culture is community, a sense of shared doing and being, and shared responsibility.”

“As a collective, Re-Right has kept that culture of collaboration and responsibility at heart, anchoring their work in community and empowerment. For this reason, it is fitting that Re-Right takeover the Powerhouse during NAIDOC Week. Through this collaboration, we are here to empower and celebrate our roots, by bringing together a program that holds space for community first.”

Workshops inspired by Dennis Golding’s material practice will capture the power of young people through the act of imbuing sci-fi motifs with Indigenous heroism.

The Powerhouse Late: Re-Right program will also include a collaborative performance of My Home My Country by the Brolga Dance Academy, Akala Newman and Kobie Dee alongside Wiradjuri artist Jazz Money.

Artworks by the Re-Right Collective will be presented as part of an Open Yarning Circle and a Night Market spotlighting First Nations businesses specialising in native food, artworks and jewelry.

The 71st episode of 100 Climate Conversations podcast series will feature Nyikina Warrwa academic and community leader Professor Anne Poelina in conversation with journalist Rachel Hocking.

Powerhouse Late: Re-Right

Powerhouse Ultimo

6 July 2023, 5 – 9pm

Free admission.

www.facebook.com/events/6495592800529599

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.