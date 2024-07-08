Celebrate NAIDOC Week in Sydney

Loren Ryan is one of the headline acts at NAIDOC in the City. Photo: Supplied.

NAIDOC Week is from July 7-14 this year and recognises the history, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Get ready to celebrate NAIDOC Week in July in Sydney, with this year’s theme of “Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.”

The National NAIDOC Committee has selected this theme to celebrate not only the survival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in 2024 but also their relentless spirit.

Brookfield Place at 10 Carrington Street near Wynyard Station is staging an exhibition of artworks by First Nations artists until July 12 and will host a live dance performance by Gawura Cultural Immersions at midday on Tuesday, July 9.

Gawura Cultural Immersions specialise in traditional Dharug song and dance, representing the custodians of modern-day Sydney.

NAIDOC in the City

A celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music, dance, art and enterprise, NAIDOC in the City will take over the Sydney Town Hall on Wednesday, 10 July.

This year’s NAIDOC in the City event includes a free, all-ages, live music concert from 6pm featuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists including hip hop icons BARKAA and JK-47, country stars Loren Ryan and Jarrod Hickling, and comedian Isaac Compton.

The concert is free but you are encouraged to book tickets online ahead of the event.

Markets showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, clothing, homewares and local services will also take place alongside dance performances in Lower Town Hall during the day from 11am to 4pm.

“We are committed through Koori Radio, Yabun and NAIDOC in the City to showcasing our best First Nations talent,” Elizabeth Wymarra from Gadigal Information Service said, ahead of the event.

“It is so important for us all to come together to celebrate and share our culture. We welcome everyone to come and stand with us.”

“I’m super pumped to host this deadly event right in the heart of Gadigal!” host of the night-time concert, Isaac Compton said.

“We’ve got an awesome lineup celebrating Blak Excellence, and I know you’ll feel the energy all night long. If your fire isn’t burning at the start, it definitely will be by the end of the night.”

NAIDOC in the City is produced by the City of Sydney in partnership with Gadigal Information Service.

Indigenous All-Stahz Mini-Ball

The Imperial Hotel in Erskinville is hosting a NAIDOC Week celebration of ballroom culture on Saturday, July 13 to raise money for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

Kai Silky, Gusta Silky and King 007 are presenting the Indigenous All-Stahz Mini-Ball.

“This ball was created to celebrate blackfullas and our culture. We also want blackfullas to engage and enter ballroom culture as well,” organisers say.

“This ball is open to all walkers from any background but you must respect the space as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander centric space.

“We are raising money for Bobby Goldsmith Foundation through our ticket sales, so any extra donations are welcome. The money is going towards mob living with HIV.

“If you are unsure about walking or wanna learn more we also have two Saturday night workshops available for mob to learn ballroom basics, vogue femme and runway. Free and catering provided.

“So come one, come all. Let’s all celebrate black pride and power.”

The Indigenous All-Stahz Mini-Ball starts at 2pm on the dot and ends at 7pm.

The 18+ event has free tickets for First Nations peoples and femme queens, or $20 for general admission.

The Indigenous All-Stahz Mini-Ball is a NAIDOC Week activity funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

Tickets are available via Humanitix.com.

