Celebrate International Non Binary Peoples Day in Sydney throughout July

July 14 is International Non Binary People’s Day and Sydney non-binary and gender non-conforming creative group Kaleidoscope Collective is celebrating the event with a range of activities at Redfern’s 107 Projects throughout July.

On Wednesday, July 12, from 6pm until 9pm, the group is holding a Gender and Art Panel Discussion, which is billed as a “dynamic gathering of diverse non-binary creatives who will engage in thought-provoking conversations about gender and art.”

The event is designed to be a safe and inclusive space for discussion, fostering understanding, and sharing stories of non-conforming individuals’ unique journeys.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with like-minded individuals, and enjoy live music performances.

The event will also serve as a community engagement piece ahead of Their Day on Saturday, July 15th.

Their Day will run from 2pm to 7pm at 107 Projects, and is an interactive, immersive, community building exhibition of non-binary finery and showcases gender non-conforming creatives.

Organisers say the objective of this event is to provide a space for non-binary and gender non-conforming creatives to showcase their talents, share their experiences, and build community.

The event aims to foster connections and conversations among attendees and promote the value of queer art in society.

Highlights of the event include a visual art exhibition of twelve gender non conforming artists, interactive art, a portrait modelling activity, and a poem writing workshop.

Musical performances will be the backdrop of the exhibition, creating an atmosphere that puts attendees at ease, while also showcasing queer performers.

The event is open to everyone, but it is particularly focused on welcoming members and allies of Sydney’s queer community.

Beading by Donation on Wednesday, July 19, from 5pm to 8pm, is an initiative that aims to create a small, intimate space for non-binary individuals and allies to connect, share stories, and find solace.

This event serves as an extension of the exhibition held on the previous Saturday, providing an opportunity for attendees to reconnect and build a stronger community.

Through the art of beading, participants will engage in a calming and healing experience, creating jewelry pieces, bookmarks, or pursuing other creative activities.

Organisers say the event seeks to offer a mid-week respite, allowing individuals to ground themselves, relax, and find comfort amidst their busy lives.

Kaleidoscope Collective founder El Wilcken said the group was born out of “a need for gender non conforming spaces in Sydney and facilitating creativity as a way to connect and support our vibrant community.”

“It’s been so amazing to be supported by such a vibrant community to make these events happen.”

“The events are going to be about learning, about art and about queer joy.”

“Building community is the most important thing to me, if we can support even just one person on their gender journey, I consider that a success.”

107 Projects is at 107 Redfern Street, Redfern.

