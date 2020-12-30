Caution: SPOILER – Fans identify Dragon in Masked Singer UK

The Masked Singer fans in the UK didn’t take long to uncover the identity of Dragon in the latest series. Six of the mystery singers performed in the first episode on Boxing Day.

Dragon performed ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ from Toy Story.

Despite the judges not identifying Dragon, they did argue over whether the voice was male or female.

Meanwhile, fans surmised an LGBTIQ+ connection from a rainbow panel that ran the length of Dragon’s torso.

Watch the video first and see if you recognise the voice.

We’ll identify the singer down below.

The Masked Singer: Dragon

Fans of the show soon unearthed a 2018 video of Courtney Act performing the same song with Adore Delano in Glasgow.

Other fan guesses for the Dragon’s identity include India Willoughby and Whoopi Goldberg. However, the Glasgow video seems to have unmasked the Australian drag performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

Masked Singer first elimination – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

While the Dragon survives to breathe fire another day, the Boxing Day show saw the elimination of the amazing Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer appeared as The Alien on the show.

There are videos of that performance on YouTube. But for now, here’s the legendary singer’s classic hit.

The Masked Dancer

Here in Australia, Channel 10 confirmed in October a third series of The Masked Singer for 2021.

But word is yet to emerge of whether Australia will embrace yet another offshoot of the, originally Korean, Masked franchise.

In the United States on the day after Boxing Day, The Masked Dancer premiered on Fox.

Who knows what to expect next?

The Masked Newsreader?

The Masked Bachelorette?

The possibilities are endless.

