Cats: the official trailer is here – you will believe

Universal Pictures released the trailer for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats this week. Tom Cooper directs a huge line-up of stars in the production. The film blends computer generated and live action. Following the trailer’s release, social media indicated a mixed response.

Despite the films promise of ‘You Will Believe’, initial responses suggest that may not be the case.

Universal lauded the computer generated footage as ‘digital fur technology’, using the actors’ faces but covering their bodies in computer-generated fur.

However various reviewers and social media commenters suggested the film suffered from the ‘uncanny valley’ effect.

‘Uncanny valley’ refers to uncanny feelings of eeriness and revulsion caused when the movie characters imperfectly resemble actual human beings.

Stars Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen all joined the cast early in 2018.

Idris Elba and Judi Dench joined the production in October, and the following month saw the recruitment of Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and Robert Fairchild.

Ballet dancers Francesca Hayward and Steven McRae also feature.

Critics Responses to Cats

Despite Universal’s touting of the ‘digital fur technology’, it failed to impress many critics who took to Twitter with nails bared.

Jennifer Hudson’s floating face superimposed onto a CGI furry like she’s Robert Smigel doing a lips segment on Conan… how many Oscars can one film earn pic.twitter.com/0Bl0Mk0c6V — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 18, 2019

So the whole point of the new #TheLionKing is to make the #CatsMovie trailer look less shitty? — Alonso Duralde 🌹🌈 (@ADuralde) July 18, 2019

Sir Ian I don’t know what kinda dirt they have on you to make a movie as tramatic to the eyes as this but I’m sorry — Wynn Fabrizio (@WynnFabrizio) July 19, 2019

all I can say is that your career will survive this, @IanMcKellen — Diego (@Diego39680539) July 19, 2019



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is in Australian cinemas December 20.

