Cats: the official trailer is here – you will believe

Universal Pictures released the trailer for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats this week. Tom Cooper directs a huge line-up of stars in the production. The film blends computer generated and live action. Following the trailer’s release, social media indicated a mixed response.

Despite the films promise of ‘You Will Believe’, initial responses suggest that may not be the case.

Universal lauded the computer generated footage as ‘digital fur technology’, using the actors’ faces but covering their bodies in computer-generated fur.

However various reviewers and social media commenters suggested the film suffered from the ‘uncanny valley’ effect.

‘Uncanny valley’ refers to uncanny feelings of eeriness and revulsion caused when the movie characters imperfectly resemble actual human beings.

Stars Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen all joined the cast early in 2018.

Idris Elba and Judi Dench joined the production in October, and the following month saw the recruitment of Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and Robert Fairchild.

Ballet dancers Francesca Hayward and Steven McRae also feature.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is in Australian cinemas December 20.

