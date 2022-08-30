Catholic school bans student film project due to lesbian kiss

A Year 12 student has launched an online petition, after her Catholic school blocked her queer short film project from being screened.

Tayler Allwood is a Year 12 student at Mount Lilydale Mercy College in Melbourne.

As part of the School Assessed Task (SAT) for her media class, students were required to create a short film.

Tayler said she had been working on her short film since last October, and the project was now nearing its final weeks of post-production.

The film, called Loving Graham, is described as a coming-of-age story.

It follows a teenage girl exploring the “fears, joys, and dynamic journey of her identity”.

It also follows her journey of coming out, and ends in a lesbian kiss.

The school told The Age that it had decided not to publicly share or promote the film as it depicts “some scenes that are not in keeping with our values as a Catholic school”.

“I believe it’s an act of discrimination”

Tayler said she was the only student whose work would not be shown at the school’s Mock Oscars Awards Night.

“I believe it’s an act of discrimination,” she told The Age.

“All I want them to do is change their minds, so I can be included with my classmates.”

Tayler has been supported by Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick, who recently raised the issue in the Victorian parliament.

Mr Meddick called on the education minister to take action if the Catholic school is in breach of anti-discrimination laws.

“Tayler’s film explores the intricacies, hurdles, fears and joys of a young girl coming to realise who she really is and as she explores what it means for her to be same-sex attracted,” Mr Meddick said.

“LGBTIQA+ youth are already our most vulnerable cohort.

“By its actions, the school is sending the community a message that LGBTIQA+ youth are somehow broken, wrong, and have no place.”

Tayler has launched a petition to urge the school to revoke its current decision.

“Hopefully, the school will revoke its current decision and will screen my film that I have worked incredibly hard on,” she said.

“All I want out of this is for my film to be shown alongside the work of my classmates.

“I am the only one in the class being excluded and all I seek is inclusion and equality.”

