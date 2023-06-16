Catherine Tate is Queen of Australia in her new comedy series

British funny lady Catherine Tate plays a disgraced royal who reluctantly becomes Queen of Australia in her new sitcom, starting next week.

Queen of Oz, filmed in Australia, sees Catherine play Princess Georgiana, the “spare” to the British throne who humiliates the monarchy with her party girl lifestyle and frequent scandals.

The royal family want to get her as far away from London as possible, while also discouraging Australia from leaving the Commonwealth.

So Georgie’s parents decide to ship her off, kicking and screaming, to Australia to become the Queen.

“She’s a reluctant Queen as she really thought she was going to live out her life going to parties, not do much of anything or have any responsibility,” Catherine explains.

“So she gets a very rude awakening getting shipped off to Australia as their newly-crowned Queen.

“She’s very difficult, very hard to work for and doesn’t make it easy for anyone. She’s spoilt, entitled and deeply unpleasant which of course makes her a great character to play.

“She does evolve somewhat over the series but at her core she’s fun and she’s anarchic. I think when you’re playing someone like that, you don’t need people to love her. You don’t really need anyone to like her even. You just need them to laugh at her.”

Catherine Tate said Queen of Oz has been in the works for a long time, and the finished series has a big Aussie cast across its six episodes.

The sitcom is only just starting in the UK, and is screening over here on the ABC from next Wednesday (June 21).

Catherine Tate will also soon return to her role as Donna Noble on Doctor Who.

Later this year, she’s reunitiong with David Tennant for a string of specials for the sci-fi show’s big 60th anniversary.

Watch the trailer for Catherine Tate’s Queen of Oz below:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.