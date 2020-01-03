Catherine McGregor predicts backlash against ‘queer mafia’

Catherine McGregor prophesied a backlash against the ‘queer mafia’ in an appearance on Sky News on New Year’s Eve. Out in Perth reports McGregor predicted religious freedom as one of the big issues of 2020.

Most of us don’t require a quatrain from Nostradamus to foresee that. Religious freedom was the issue du jour throughout 2019. It shows no sign of going away anytime soon.

Catherine McGregor

Advertisements

Formerly an officer in the Australian Army, Catherine McGregor went public as transgender in 2013 while working for Chief of Army, Lieutenant General David Morrison. After then losing out on the 2016 Australian of the Year award to Morrison, she described his win as a “weak, conventional choice.” She later apologised.

In 2016, McGregor opposed the Safe Schools program in schools, describing Roz Ward from the Safe Schools Coalition as a “committed Trotskyite, who believes in the overthrow of the capitalist system.”

After leaving a number of LGBTIQ organisations consequent to those remarks, McGregor expressed her disillusionment with the LGBTIQ communities.

“I’ve always been very happy to support various causes within the LGBTI community because I truly believe that, as a transgender woman who has been able to achieve a lot in my career in the military and as a writer and broadcaster, that I can contribute a lot.

“But it’s quite obvious that my views are more conservative than sections of the LGBTI community are happy to accept. I’ve really just had enough.”

Queer Mafia

On New Year’s Eve, McGregor told Sky News, “I think a lot of ordinary people are getting tired of this bullying from the queer mafia, and there’s going to be a backlash next year.”

A ‘mafia’ is, of course, an organised crime syndicate. The term ‘queer mafia’ is a successor to other derisive terms designed to either increase the persecution of LGBTIQ people or undermine their fight for equal rights.

In the 1950s, Senator Joe McCarthy used the invented word ‘homintern’ to describe a supposed homosexual communist plot to destroy America from within. More than half a decade later, anti-LGBTIQ propagandists continue to portray any campaign for equal rights for LGBTIQ people as a socialist plot. (Echos there of McGregor’s “committed Trotskyite, who believes in the overthrow of the capitalist system.”)

In the 1980s and 1990s, as western democracies decriminalised homosexuality, opponents coined the term ‘gay mafia’. Unable to any longer convince voters that people should be locked up and otherwise punished for their sexuality, they resorted to conspiracy theories. LGBTIQ people became the enemy within, intent on destroying the world as we knew it through fiendish social engineering.

In Australia, extremists began to use increasingly militant terms after the introduction of same-sex marriage. The term ‘rainbow cult’ enjoys particular popularity.

“I’m sick of the rainbow cult shoving its agenda down our throats,” is a common refrain. The statement is designed to further vilify LGBTIQ people by its implied suggestion of forced oral sex.

Privilege

Catherine McGregor seems not to understand her advantage. She came out only after achieving success in life unencumbered by the disadvantage openly LGBTIQ people of her generation suffered.

Advertisements

She seems unable to comprehend that other people, determined to live their lives as their authentic selves from an early age, suffer discrimination and prejudice that people who come out late often only encounter from a position of privilege.

But, she has changed her mind before.

In 2018, she said of Safe Schools, “It’s an excellent program, and it saves lives.

“I should have been a supporter from the start. I regret that I wasn’t. Young trans people need an ally. I could have helped, and I didn’t, and I regret that.”

Perhaps she will change her mind again.

However, if not, her stance will earn her popularity in some quarters.

After all, recognising his unpopularity in the LGBTIQ communities, Milo Yiannopoulous became the mascot for a 2019 Straight Pride Parade.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.