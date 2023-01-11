Cate Blanchett wins Golden Globe for lesbian role in Tár

Cate Blanchett has won a Golden Globe for her role as a lesbian orchestra conductor in her new buzzed-about drama flick Tár.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are underway in California. Cate won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The psychological drama, by writer-producer-director Todd Field, stars the Australian actress as Lydia Tár, a (fictional) trailblazing but power-hungry conductor of a big German Orchestra.

The film introduces Lydia Tár at the height of her career in a male-dominated field. She’s preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

But an accusation of inappropriate behaviour from a former student rocks Tár both personally and professionally.

“Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today’s society.”

Quite a few pundits also believe Cate Blanchett will also get an Oscar for the role. TÁR is opening wide in Australian cinemas on January 26.

Cate Blanchett one of five Australian Golden Globe nominees

Cate Blanchett couldn’t accept the award in person at the ceremony in California. She was the only Australian winner out of our five up for Golden Globes at the ceremony today.

Margot Robbie also received a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy nod for her role in Babylon.

Hugh Jackman missed out on the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for The Son.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was also nominated for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

Director Baz Lurhman, who filmed his Elvis in Australia, got a nomiantion for Best Director of a Motion Picture.

