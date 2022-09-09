Cate Blanchett stars as lesbian composer in TÁR

Cate Blanchett is set to play yet another iconic lesbian role, in the upcoming film TÁR.

Known to sapphics the world over for her role in 2015’s Carol, TÁR will see Cate Blanchett play a queer composer.

In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, the first woman to conduct a major orchestra in Germany, the Berlin Philharmonic.

TÁR explores all facets of the conductor’s life, including her love affairs with two female musicians under her.

At the Venice Film Festival last weekend, the film received rave reviews and a six-minute standing ovation.

A role written for Cate Blanchett

Director Todd Field said that without Blanchett’s involvement, TÁR may never have been filmed.

“It wasn’t written with Cate Blanchett in mind—it was written for Cate Blanchett,” Field said, the Daily Beast reports.

When asked by the Daily Beast about portraying a queer woman while LGBTQIA+ rights continue to be targeted, Blanchett said “it’s important on a society level.”

Blanchett added that the film “felt urgent,” but the character’s sexuality wasn’t her focus.

“I didn’t think about the character’s gender—or her sexuality—at all,” she said.

“And I think I love that about the film. It just is. It’s a very human portrait, and I think that we have perhaps matured enough as a species that we can watch a film like this and not make that the headline issue. It just is.”

The actor also reminisced about the impact of her lesbian character in Carol.

“Carol, when we made it, now I look back on it—no other films like that were being made, and Patricia Highsmith’s story was the first story where a woman who loved other women wasn’t redeemed by the love of a man or killed herself, so it’s a seminal piece of work in that and many other respects,” she told the Daily Beast.

Tár is due to be released in Australian cinemas on January 26 next year.

