Catch the Silver City Stiletto to the Broken Heel Festival

The Broken Heel Festival has announced the big return of Silver City Stiletto, a party train of drag queens helping festivalgoers travel to Broken Hill this September.

The five-day Broken Heel event is celebrating the 30th birthday of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at her spiritual home, The Palace Hotel and the outback town of Broken Hill.

NSW TrainLink is providing an additional rail service for the event. An Xplorer train dubbed the Silver City Stiletto leaving Central for Broken Hill on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The Stiletto train tickets include live entertainment onboard with a troupe of drag hosts. On the unforgettable outback journey, travellers will enjoy drag shows, bingo, catwalk competitions and more, as the Stiletto making stops on the way.

After the festival wraps up, the party train will depart Broken Hill on Tuesday, September 10.

The Priscilla-inspired Broken Heel Festival has been painting the outback town Broken Hill pink each September since 2015.

Every year, the festival garners international attention with its mix of drag, divas and disco. Expect a huge lineup of national and international drag performers making the pilgrimage to Broken Hill.

And this year, a special interactive screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert will also feature cast and crew of the film.

The Broken Heel Festival also includes one of Australia’s biggest regional pride parades. Thousands line the town’s main drag to watch the procession of fierce floats and dazzling drag.

For festivalgoers, the Broken Heel have also announced details about their own onsite glamping and accommodation options.

Camp it up in style in the big bell tents with timber bedframes and furnishings, modern amenities onsite and transfers to and from the event. Queen bed, twin or triple options are available.

The Broken Heel Festival returns from September 5-9, 2024. Festivalgoers can book tickets now, including their return train ticket to Broken Hill at www.bhfestival.com/train.

