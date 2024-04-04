Castlemaine Pride releases 2024 program

Castlemaine Pride is returning for the month of April, with a month-long program of celebrations and events for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.
Castlemaine Pride is a volunteer-led community group that organises the festival each year. It all began in 2018 when locals Martyn Shaddick, Sherene Clow and Marion Yates organised a Pride Picnic.
The picnic served as act of healing after the marriage equality debate and a thankyou to those who supported the queer community.
From these humble beginnings, Castlemaine Pride has grown into a month of events celebrating the culture, history, creativity and determination of the LGBTQIA+ community in Mount Alexander.
Castlemaine Pride will encompass a series of events from April 4 to 28, with highlights including adult circus classes, life drawing, picnics, parties, sports tournaments, bush walks, film screenings, workshops, trivia nights, music performances, and more.
The festival culminates in a closing celebration with Beers for Queers.
WHEN: April 4- 28
WHERE: Locations across Castlemaine
