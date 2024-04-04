Pride

Castlemaine Pride releases 2024 program

Castlemaine Pride is returning for the month of April, with a month-long program of celebrations and events for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. 

Castlemaine Pride is a volunteer-led community group that organises the festival each year. It all began in 2018 when locals Martyn Shaddick, Sherene Clow and Marion Yates organised a Pride Picnic.

The picnic served as act of healing after the marriage equality debate and a thankyou to those who supported the queer community.

From these humble beginnings, Castlemaine Pride has grown into a month of events celebrating the culture, history, creativity and determination of the LGBTQIA+ community in Mount Alexander.

Castlemaine Pride will encompass a series of events from April 4 to 28, with highlights including adult circus classes, life drawing, picnics, parties, sports tournaments, bush walks, film screenings, workshops, trivia nights, music performances, and more.

The festival culminates in a closing celebration with Beers for Queers.

WHEN: April 4- 28

WHERE: Locations across Castlemaine

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

