Casey Donovan has a simple request as she votes ‘yes’

Casey Donovan has spoken out after voting Yes for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament ahead of referendum day on Saturday (October 14).

The Australian performer cast her referendum vote this week at the Australian High Commission in Singapore, where Casey is overseas.

Casey posted a collage of photos to Instagram and asked her followers to “make a decision they will be proud of.”

“Noun: YES. Three letters, one vowel, one syllable,” she wrote.

“An answer to a question and a hope that when the time comes people will have educated themselves enough to make a decision that they will be proud to make and proud to stand by.

“I am voting YES, yes for the future generations to have a voice and a say in our/their future.”

Casey added, “Our choice is our own. However you choose to vote in this referendum, I hope it comes from a good place, with the best of intentions.

“Sending big love to those who need a little extra in these moments.

“Please, remember to be kind to each other.”

Casey Donovan is among more than four million Australians to have voted early in the referendum.

On Saturday (October 14), millions more will vote on whether to change Australia’s Constitution to recognise First Nations people and enshrine an advisory body called the Voice.

For the referendum to get up, a double majority is needed. Both a majority of Australians and a majority in at least four of the six states must support the proposal.

But Australians look set to reject it, with polls showing a clear majority for no in almost all states before Saturday’s referendum day.

