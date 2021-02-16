Casey Donovan shares cute Valentine’s Day tribute to girlfriend Jade

Casey Donovan has opened up about her relationship with partner Jade Sharp, after the pair spent Valentine’s Day together.

On Sunday, the singer-songwriter shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of roses on her Instagram.

“She said she was going to get stuff for breakfast and came back with these… she’s a bit cute!” Casey wrote.

“Thank you @nayray.sharp for all the days we get to spend together, even tho we said we weren’t getting each other anything.

“Thank you for adding to my happiness and joy … I’m pretty bloody lucky to have stumbled upon you! #Grateful.”

The singer also shared the pair enjoying a bike ride and coffee in Melbourne, where she’s lived for about six months.

On Monday Casey spoke to Channel Seven’s The Morning Show about spending Valentine’s Day with Jade in lockdown.

“It was really lovely. Not much we could do in Victoria but we went for a coffee and a bike ride,” she said.

“Although we celebrate most days it was nice to pinpoint a day to celebrate.

“I love it down here [in Melbourne], it’s beautiful. When Victoria opens up wholeheartedly it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

But the Australian Idol winner said the pandemic had an unexpected creative upside for her.

“COVID’s been very good to me. I’ve been able to write, sit down and map out a new me,” she explained.

“As many Australians are finding, we’ve been able to stop, reassess and reset.”

Asked by Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies if she was recording new music, Casey teased that “now that I’m kind of in love, who knows.”

“She’s watching… That’s really embarrassing, so anyway,” she said.

Pressed for more details, Casey went on, “Oh look, you know, it’s great.”

“It’s great for music. Everything in life is about music and songwriting,” she said.

Casey Donovan performing for Mardi Gras

Before her solo stage show at Sydney’s City Recital Hall on March 19, Casey is teaming with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir to perform on March 5, ahead of Mardi Gras.

“I cannot wait to get back on stage, especially in Sydney, my old hometown,” she said.

“Last year, Mardi Gras was the last gig I did before going into full lockdown. So it’s nice to do full circle and get back on stage.”

