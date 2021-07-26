Celebrities

Casey Donovan opens up about relationship with girlfriend Renee

Photos: Casey Donovan/Instagram

Casey Donovan has opened up about her girlfriend Renee Sharples as the couple get set to celebrate one year together soon.

The entertainer said she connected with Renee, a paramedicine lecturer, on dating app Bumble during isolation in Victoria’s long lockdown last year.

During lockdown, the couple said they spent hours on the phone, and also shared adorable dates over Zoom.

“When we finally connected [on Bumble], her banter was great and she seemed very lovely,” Casey explained to Woman’s Day.

“When I logged into our first Zoom date and saw that Renee had set it up in a café, it was so sweet.

“[It was] even better when she asked me what kind of coffee I wanted.

“It was so nice to know that our sense of humour was the same. We couldn’t wipe the smiles off our faces.”

Casey Donovan and girlfriend Renee couldn’t be happier

Renee told the publication she recognised Casey Donovan from Australian Idol, but didn’t expect to hear back from her.

“I knew she was a singer, and knew about Idol,” she said.

“But I didn’t have any preconceived ideas about who she was, which made it easier, I think.

“I got used to people throwing their phones at me saying, ‘Here, take a photo’ very quickly!”

Casey also added the couple aren’t considering any long-term plans just yet.

“Look, there are no U-Hauls pulling up just yet,” she said.

“We’re just looking forward to hitting that one-year mark, and seeing where it goes.”

Renee added, “We didn’t really see this in our near future; it was very unexpected.

“But we’re having the best time doing life together and I could not be happier.”

Casey Donovan recently had a guest role on Channel Ten’s comedy series How To Stay Married. The singer also has Victorian tour dates planned for next month.

1 Comment

  1. Peter Turner
    28 July 2021
    Reply

    Lots of love and good wishes to both of you. I have been a fan of you Casey since Idol days.

