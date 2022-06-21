Casey Donovan addresses wild Brisbane dognapping allegations

Casey Donovan has responded after she and a friend were accused of swiping a dog from a Brisbane apartment at the weekend.

The drama went down late on Sunday night, with puppy Donatella’s owner accusing a friend of Casey’s of taking the dog home with her.

On Monday, 9News aired the allegations and CCTV footage of Casey and the friend walking through the Brisbane unit block’s hallway (above right).

In the footage, puppy Donatella is in the hallway near the pair and Casey’s friend scoops her up and takes her with them into the building’s lift.

Donatella made it home hours later, according to 9News.

Casey Donovan addresses Brisbane dognapping allegations

Overnight, Casey Donovan issued her account of the late night incident. It apparently all went down after the performer and a group of her work colleagues went out for drinks.

“Thereafter I accompanied my friend Drew to a friend of her’s place,” Casey recalled.

“Whilst I was in the bathroom doing an exit wee, I could hear commotion outside. The friend came and asked me to come out and settle Drew down.

“[She] was clearly very upset as she had witnessed a small dog yelping having been thrown across the room by a flatmate.”

However the dog’s owner has denied the mistreatment accusation, according to 9News.

Casey then recalled shortly afterward telling Drew that they both needed to leave.

“I was physically being pushed out of the apartment,” Casey recalled.

“Drew returned to collect her glasses whilst I waited in the doorway. When we walked down the hallway we saw the dog near the lifts, not knowing how it got there.”

Friend had concerns for dog Donatella’s welfare

Casey Donovan explained Drew was “still very upset about what had happened and had great concern for the dog’s welfare”.

“[She] decided to take the dog home so the people who were in the apartment that were heavily intoxicated could sober up and be more responsible with the poor dog,” she said.

“I didn’t witness the dog being thrown and I have never met these people before.

“I certainly do not condone any type of cruelty or abuse towards an animal whatsoever. I’m appalled and in shock.

“Drew’s heart was in the right place. She had all intentions of returning the dog provided the housemate was no longer there.

“[This] was confirmed [on Monday] via message to Drew.”

Casey went on, “I agree Drew should have not taken the dog and should have advised the friend immediately that she had, not the next morning.”

But the performer said she wants to confirm “100% there was no conspiracy, plan or discussion about stealing the dog.”

“I believe Drew has taken steps to report the incident to officials for further follow up,” she said.

“No animal should be in harm’s way or treated poorly.

“I have two adorable cats and a dog at my parent’s place and am a huge animal welfare advocate.”

Casey Donovan currently starring in 9 to 5 The Musical

Casey Donovan is currently starring in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical, based on the iconic film.

The performer plays Judy in the musical, alongside Marina Prior and Erin Clare. Earlier this month, Casey opened up to QNews.com.au about her role in the show.

9 to 5 The Musical is playing at QPAC until July 2.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.