Casey Dellacqua has a great response to Margaret Court’s comments

Tennis champ Casey Dellacqua has said she’s always felt “love and support” from her tennis community, despite Margaret Court’s infamous public spray against her rainbow family.

Dellacqua, who has three children with wife Amanda, spoke of her experiences in the sport at an LGBTIQ forum Open4All at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.

In 2013, tennis legend turned Pentecostal minister Margaret Court wrote a shocking letter to a WA newspaper announcing her “sadness” at the birth of one of Dellacqua’s children.

“Personally, I have nothing against Casey Dellacqua or her ‘partner,’” Court wrote.

“It is with sadness that I see this baby has seemingly been deprived of his father.”

Casey Dellacqua told the Herald Sun the shocking blast “definitely hurt at the time.”

“But they don’t affect me anymore. I’ve put them in the past,” she said.

“I’m really glad I stood up for myself and my family, but I’ve moved on.

“I’ve learned to focus on what’s good for me and my family; to live a good life, a life of kindness and love.

“I don’t think there’s good energy and carrying on [about it]. I live my life the way I want to, with good values, and I think that speaks for itself.

“Being a good role model for my kids also helps.”

Casey Dellacqua says she ‘does everything’ for her children

Casey Dellacqua and her partner Amanda Judd are mums to three children, Blake, Andie and Jesse. Dellacqua gave birth to Jesse in March 2019.

“I’m really proud of my family… I love being a mum,” she said.

“It’s busy, it’s full on, and it’s the best job in the world. It’s changed me for the better.

“When you’re a tennis player, it’s usually all about you. Now I do everything for my children.”

Dellacqua said when it came to parenting, she and Judd are “very 50-50.”

“She carried two of the kids, and I only carried one, so I’ve got to pull my weight a bit,” she said.

“But we have a really good balance.”

Casey Dellacqua achieved a career high doubles ranking of #3 in the world in tennis in 2016.

In 2018, she announced her retirement from the sport to spend more time with her family.

She told the Open4All forum that she had always felt “so loved and supported” by the tennis community.

“I can’t thank my tennis fraternity enough. I’m really grateful to be in a sport that really demonstrates what inclusivity is about, and I’m really proud of that,” she said.

