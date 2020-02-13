Celebrities

Casey Conway claps back at cringeworthy Grindr racism

casey conway grindr racism
Photos: Twitter/Instagram

Former rugby player Casey Conway has shared screenshots of racist abuse he copped on his first day on gay hookup app Grindr.

The model and youth worker, who’s of Aboriginal Australian descent, took to Twitter to share the cringeworthy encounter from “day one” on the app.

The other user had hit him up early one day, asking “How’s your morning?”

But as Conway had explained in his tweet, the man had written “only attracted to white guys” on his profile.

So Conway replied, “Sorry, I’m not a white guy as specified in your profile.”

The other man shrugged it off, telling him, “That’s okay, it’s not a specification”, and claimed they’d even hooked up before.

But Conway wasn’t having it. “It’s enough to turn me off. I don’t think we have,” he said.

The man retorted, “Dude, Asians put white guys only in their account all the time… What’s with the reverse racism?

“It’s 2020, get over it. Sexual preference isn’t a racial preference!”

Grindr user gets aggro after being called out

Casey Conway went on to wish the user a good day, but the other user replied aggressively.

“Moron. I bet you only f–k white guys,” he wrote, which Casey Conway said was not true.

“By the way, I f—ed an Asian couple last week… and they had no problem with my profile. So stupid dude.”

But Conway responded again, calling the other user out.

“Congrats. You’re not racist,” he wrote.

“Maybe remove your ‘sexual preference’ from your profile so you don’t appear that way to people who aren’t white.”

After Casey Conway shared the encounter on Twitter, others responded with their own experiences.

