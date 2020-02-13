Casey Conway claps back at cringeworthy Grindr racism

Former rugby player Casey Conway has shared screenshots of racist abuse he copped on his first day on gay hookup app Grindr.

The model and youth worker, who’s of Aboriginal Australian descent, took to Twitter to share the cringeworthy encounter from “day one” on the app.

Advertisements

The other user had hit him up early one day, asking “How’s your morning?”

But as Conway had explained in his tweet, the man had written “only attracted to white guys” on his profile.

So Conway replied, “Sorry, I’m not a white guy as specified in your profile.”

The other man shrugged it off, telling him, “That’s okay, it’s not a specification”, and claimed they’d even hooked up before.

But Conway wasn’t having it. “It’s enough to turn me off. I don’t think we have,” he said.

The man retorted, “Dude, Asians put white guys only in their account all the time… What’s with the reverse racism?

“It’s 2020, get over it. Sexual preference isn’t a racial preference!”

I downloaded Grindr and got this on day one. 🤢

Context: the guy had “only attracted to white guys” on his profile. pic.twitter.com/XjWJ8evjUy — Casey Conway (@caseyconway_) February 11, 2020

Grindr user gets aggro after being called out

Casey Conway went on to wish the user a good day, but the other user replied aggressively.

“Moron. I bet you only f–k white guys,” he wrote, which Casey Conway said was not true.

“By the way, I f—ed an Asian couple last week… and they had no problem with my profile. So stupid dude.”

But Conway responded again, calling the other user out.

Advertisements

“Congrats. You’re not racist,” he wrote.

“Maybe remove your ‘sexual preference’ from your profile so you don’t appear that way to people who aren’t white.”

After Casey Conway shared the encounter on Twitter, others responded with their own experiences.

I’m not even culturally diverse and this is what I copped yesterday pic.twitter.com/n9aI6QcUdP — Ben Nielsen (@benjnielsen) February 11, 2020

It was a quick reminder of how tragic that app is. And of how racist the 🏳️‍🌈 community is/can be. This whole concept of ‘othering’ someone then exoticising them to fit their need. Nope 🚮 — Casey Conway (@caseyconway_) February 11, 2020

I’ve had so many arguments about this. I have pointed out that no one is saying they have to sleep with anyone they don’t find attractive. It’s the explicit blanket ban that is the problem. But in the end I’ve been permanently banned from Grindr 4 times for calling guys racist. — Séan (@esseeeayeenn) February 11, 2020

Reminds me of that time someone with “no Lebs 🤮” on their profile messaged me and called me sexy 😂 wish I could find the screenshot it was about a year ago — Marty 🦘 (@m4rtyps) February 11, 2020

Exactly! Whether you are aware or your own bias or not doesn’t change the fact that excluding someone based on their ethnic background alone is racism. Plain and simple — Paul Lawton (@PauloLawtini) February 11, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.