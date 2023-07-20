Carson Kressley reflects on ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

While Carson Kressley may now be better known for as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, 20 years ago he was part of the original Fab Five.

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy premiered on Bravo two decades ago this month.

The show was a unique beast in 2003, not only in terms of being one of the first reality television programs to truly resonate with viewers, but also one of the first titles to feature not one – but five – gay leads.

Each episode would see Carson Kressley (fashion specialist), Jai Rodriquez (culture maven), Thom Filicia (interior design guru), Ted Allen (food and wine expert) and Kyan Douglas (groomer extraordinaire) give a heterosexual man an all-encompassing makeover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Kressley (@carsonkressley)

Kressley is ‘still very proud’ of Queer Eye

Reflecting on Queer Eye two decades on, Kressley spoke about the shows enduring legacy.

“We meet people all the time who are probably in their thirties now, who said, ‘I came from a very conservative family, we were very religious. Gay was not something that was ever spoken about in our home, and your show allowed us to at least have that conversation, if not make it easier for me to come out’,” Kressley told CNN.

IN OTHER NEWS: Queer Eye’s Tan France and his husband Rob share baby news