‘Carols by Queerlight’ is kicking the festive season off in style

Carols by Queerlight is back to help make your yuletide gay. Join the Melbourne Rainbow Band, along with special guests to kick off the silly season in style.

Gather your family and friends and get ready to sing along with what has been billed the “Campest thing since Christmas” and “a rainbow Christmas for everyone”.

Seasonal choir – the CbQ Singers – will also be performing and belting out some of your festive favourites.

Carols by Queerlight aims to bring the community together for an inclusive festive celebration for the whole family.

The event is all ages and families are encouraged to attend, with an early start time of 7pm and an appearance from Santa in the first half of the program.

Tickets are available for individual seats or whole tables, with special prices for concession card holders and children 12 & under.

Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks. However, drinks and alcohol are to be purchased at the venue.

When: Saturday, December 9 @ 7:00PM (Doors open at 6.30PM)

Where: St Kilda Town Hall, Corner of Carlisle Street and Brighton Road, St Kilda

Tickets are available online at trybooking.